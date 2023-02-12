Yuma police have made an arrest in connection to the burglary of a preschool.
The incident happened at approximately 6:32 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cornerstone Preschool, which is located at 1098 S. 5th Ave.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuma police have made an arrest in connection to the burglary of a preschool.
The incident happened at approximately 6:32 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cornerstone Preschool, which is located at 1098 S. 5th Ave.
Children’s medication was among some of the items reportedly stolen. The burglar fled the scene before police arrived.
According to Lt, Robert Wright, a deputy from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, recognized the suspect from still photos taken from surveillance cameras that were posted on the Yuma Police Department’s Facebook page.
The deputy, who has had previous contact with the suspect, was able to identify him as 38-year-old Isaid Lizarraga-Monetiel.
Lizarraga-Monetiel was located on Friday and arrested by detectives from the YPD’s Property Crimes Unit without incident.
He is being held in the Yuma County jail on three misdemeanor charges and one felony.
The felony is for burglary while the misdemeanors are criminal damage, criminal trespass and for theft.
A $50,000 bond has also been set, according to jail records.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.