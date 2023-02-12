Burglary arrest 2

Yuma police arrested 38-year-old Isaid Lizarraga-Monetiel on Friday in connection to the burglary of a preschool after he was identified by a deputy from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Yuma police have made an arrest in connection to the burglary of a preschool.

The incident happened at approximately 6:32 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cornerstone Preschool, which is located at 1098 S. 5th Ave.

