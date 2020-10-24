The man previously sought by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as a suspect in a residential burglary has been arrested.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that 34-year-old Joshua Fertig was taken into custody at approximately 3:56 p.m. Thursday after being located in the 3500 block of South Avenue B.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of burglary and one count each of criminal trespass and theft.
The burglary happened at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Sunday when Fertig allegedly entered a secured residence in the 10500 block of South Emerald Avenue, YSCO said.
Once inside Fertig allegedly removed several firearms. He was then observed leaving the residence in a gray Mazda RX8.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
