A woman suspected of shoplifting from the Target store in Yuma on multiple occasions last year turned herself in to Yuma police on Thursday.
Sgt. Lori Franklin explained that detectives are currently investigating multiple shoplifting cases and put up a post on the department's Facebook page earlier in the day asking for the public's help in identifying a woman being sought in one of those cases.
In addition to phone numbers to contact Yuma police, the post also included four photos of the woman, which were taken on four separate occasions.
The photos were still frames taken from Target's video surveillance system.
Franklin said a short time later the woman, after seeing her pictures on the Facebook post, actually called the police station and offered to turn herself in.
"She said she would turn herself in, which she did," Franklin said.
The woman, whose name is not being released at this time, is suspected of shoplifting on four occasions, all of which happened in September 2020.
Franklin said she was being interviewed by detectives and will either be cited and released or arrested and booked into custody.
The woman also demanded that the Facebook post with her pictures in it be removed. It has not been.
