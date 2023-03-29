Three people were taken into custody Monday by Yuma police after they allegedly fled from officers and refused to come out of the home they were hiding in.
According to YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a moving violation in the area of 8th Street and Vaughn Avenue.
The vehicle, instead of pulling over, refused to stop and fled the scene, police said.
“At that point the officer did not pursue,” Franklin said.
The same vehicle was later spotted abandoned in the area of 3rd Place and Avenue C by a Border Patrol helicopter.
“The car was empty and the doors were left open,” Franklin said.
The suspects were observed running inside a home and refused to come out.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) was called to assist at about 11:55 a.m. Armed with a search warrant, they were eventually able to remove three people from inside a home.
The incident lasted approximately three hours.
One of the men inside the home had a warrant out for his arrest while the other was arrested for fleeing from police after running a stop sign.
A woman was also detained during the incident and was released after being questioned.