Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects sought in connection to last week’s armed-break-in and robbery of a Foothills home.
Kory Gallagher, 22, and James Brazil, 27, were both arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the incident, which happened on June 18 at a residence in the 13000 block of 41st Lane.
They have been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of armed robbery, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and numerous other offenses.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said search warrants were also served at both of the suspect’s residences where some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used during the crime.
Pavlak also stated that investigators learned early in the investigation that one of the suspects knew the victim.
“It was determined to be a targeted incident,” Pavlak said. “He knew what she had in her home and what vehicles she drove.”
Due to the circumstances, initial details provided to the public were limited so as not to hinder the ongoing investigation or integrity of the case.
Both Gallagher and Brazil made their initial appearances on Thursday and will return to Yuma Justice Court next week, at which time they will be informed if criminal complaints we be filed against them.
According to YCSO, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18 deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects, who have now been identified as Gallagher and Brazil, reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property.