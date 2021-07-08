Yuma police are searching for two men who fled on bikes after robbing a gas station early Saturday morning.
Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney said the robbery happened at approximately 4:08 a.m. at the Shell, located in the 700 block of 4th Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they were told that after entering the station one of the two men approached the counter, threatened the clerk and took an undisclosed number of scratch-off lottery tickets.
During the robbery, the man who approached the counter also implied he had a gun.
“He motioned like he had a gun but didn’t brandish one,” McCleney said.
The only description available of the suspects is that one was wearing a blue shirt and blue bandanna, while the other one wore a black shirt and black bandanna.
Both suspects left the store and were last seen riding their bikes west towards 8th Street.
The clerk was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
