Three people are in custody following a robbery Thursday afternoon at a car audio installation shop, according to Yuma police.
At approximately 4:47 p.m. officers responded to the Sound Depot, located in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue, for a report of a robbery in progress.
The initial investigation revealed that two unidentified men entered the business pretending they were armed, but no weapon was displayed. They then fled the scene southbound on foot, with approximately $600 worth of merchandise.
At approximately 6 p.m. three suspects were located and taken into custody. Their names have not been released yet.
No other suspects are currently being sought.
There were no reported injuries at this time and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
