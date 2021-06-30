The two suspects arrested in connection to the death of a Yuma man who has been missing for the past three months made their initial appearances in San Luis Justice Court Tuesday morning.
Appearing in person before Justice of the Peace Juan M. Guerrero in separate hearings, 28-year-old Erick Chavez and 22-year-old Jonissa Jones were each informed that they were both being held on four felony offenses: premeditated 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree murder, hindering prosecution and kidnapping.
Guerrero also explained to Chavez and Jones that he had determined that there was enough probable cause to hold them on the charges, and that they would be informed on Thursday when they return to court if criminal complaints had been filed against them.
Attorney Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represented Chavez during the hearing, while Jones was represented by attorney Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office.
When the matter of bail was addressed, prosecutor Megan Gallagher said that victim Derek Runnion, 31, had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple times in the head, and his body burned.
She also alleged that Jones and Chavez spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California, and that one of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case.
Guerrero ordered Chavez be held without bond and Jones’ bail be set as a $500,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Jones and Chavez, who were already in custody on other charges, were arrested for Runnion’s murder at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
On April 1, Yuma police received information that led to Runnion’s remains, which were located in California. His burned vehicle was also located in California.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects in Runnion’s murder.
However, due to the sensitivity of this case, YPD said this information was not immediately released.