Suspects sought in 2019 murder arrested

The two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting last year in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, have been arrested, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra said that on Wednesday, Aug. 5, warrants were issued for Gabriel Alexander Aragon and Anthony Joseph Guillen on multiple charges stemming from the incident
Aragon, 20 and Guillen, 29, are both from Yuma.
Yuma police arrested Aragon at approximately 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 24th Street. He is currently being held in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond on charges of theft, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal damage, first-degree murder, theft of transportation, hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage.
Guillen is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and will eventually be transferred to the Yuma County jail in reference to the charges.
“It is up to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office,” Guerra said. “They can either wait for him to serve out his charges at ADOC and then extradite him, or file a special request to have him transferred back here sooner than later.”
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th Street in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
