The two suspects sought in connection to an attempted murder last year in which one adult female was shot and another stabbed are both in custody now.
Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Carlos Hernandez at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday after investigators identified as a suspect in the case.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of attempted homicide, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.
Claudia Douglas, the second suspect, is currently in custody at the Santa Cruz County Detention Center for unrelated charges.
She is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution.
On Friday, July 24, 2020 at approximately 10:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Marvin Garnica, 31, of Yuma, as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
He has since been charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and once felony count of hindering prosecution.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilb