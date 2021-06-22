Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of an armed break-in and robbery of a home on Friday.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said at approximately 6:02 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of E. 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene they were informed by the victim that one or more suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspect or suspects, who reportedly displayed firearms during the incident, left after being given the property.
There were no reports of any injuries and the case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to please contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.