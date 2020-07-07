Swimmer rescued from Wellton canal

Firefighters from the Wellton Volunteer Fire Department helped rescue of a swimmer who was unable to get out of an irrigation canal on Sunday.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, the incident happened at approximately 4:53 p.m. Wellton police and Tri-Valley Ambulance also responded to the area of Avenue 25E and the Wellton-Mohawk Canal for a report of two people stuck in the canal.
“They wanted to go for a swim, but couldn’t get back out,” Rodriguez said. “There is real thick algae growing on the sides of the canal which is slippery and makes it hard to get out without stairs.”
Rodriguez explained that by the time firefighters arrived on scene, Wellton police officers had already managed to pull the female safely out of the water.
The male swimmer, however, was too far away from the bank, so two Wellton firefighters tied up with ropes and went into the water to get him.
Once they reached the swimmer and secured him to their ropes, other firefighters on the canal bank were able to pull everybody in to safety.
“After they got him back to the bank, firefighters lowered a ladder so he could climb out,” Rodriguez said.
Paramedics from Tri-Valley evaluated both swimmers, but they both refused any further medical treatment