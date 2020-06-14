I found my line in the sand when it comes to animal encounters last weekend.
My family and I have been spending an incredible amount of time outside, which is good for the soul.
One of our favorite things to do is to go out on the Colorado River, cruising 26 miles or so north of Martinez Lake, above 4S Beach in Picacho.
It’s usually just the three of us, the sand bars are sparsely populated up there, and – best of all – we are outside on the water.
We’ve been fortunate to see a wide variety of animals on our adventures from a safe distance: countless donkeys, big horn sheep and once, what I’m fairly certain were Sonoran pronghorn, at least if the unique horns on their heads were any indication.
We’ve also seen birds, bats, ground squirrels and lizards galore. And I’ve enjoyed each of these encounters, because nature is amazing to watch in action.
Then, we encountered a swimming snake.
We stopped the boat for lunch on a sandbar, grilling on a little portable bbq – and life was good. After lunch, I walked back to the boat to tidy it up a bit.
I climbed in the boat, and that’s when my daughter said, “Hey mom, there’s a snake behind you.”
I whipped around, and sure enough, in the waist-deep water where I had just been standing, there was a snake swimming.
It was fascinating on some level to watch the guy swim, but I quickly realized he was looking to board the boat.
I had the presence of mind to grab an oar and a pole from a beach umbrella. And so prepared, I called to my husband, who came over and used the oar to gently nudge the swimming snake back on its way.
I have to give my husband many kudos – he was calm, cool and did exactly the right thing, whereas my heart was racing! But in the end, it was fine. My family was safe, and the snake was fine.
The experience left me with a host of questions. What do you do if you see a snake? Why is there a snake in the water? Do all snakes swim? And … worst thought of all … do snakes swim underwater, or do they just hang out on the surface?
Curious, I emailed the guys over at Arizona Game and Fish, and they immediately answered my questions. You can find that story in today’s edition of the Yuma Sun. They assured me that snake encounters like ours are rare occasions, and odds are, he was just passing through to the other side of the river.
So I’ve decided to be thankful that we saw it. It was amazing to see – but one sighting like that is enough for me!