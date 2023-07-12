Amid significant opposition from residents, AA Sydcol canceled a Thursday community meeting that was to be held to discuss a requested special use permit for a hazardous materials facility in Yuma County, just outside the Yuma city limits.
In addition, residents have not let up on their protests of the proposed facility, with a lot of chatter about it on social media and an online petition drive that surpassed 2,200 signatures in three days. Started July 8, the petition can be found at change.org or SaveYuma.org.
AA Sydcol LLC, listed as Syd-Cole Properties in county documents and paperwork, is seeking a permit allowing the handling and storage of hazardous waste on a 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St. The property is zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.
Sydcol currently operates an existing non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility on the parcel. The permit would allow the company to accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soil, universal wastes, metal-containing filter cake and other wastes. This waste would be transported in “sealed and secure” containers and temporarily stored on concrete pads or hazardous waste management units.
The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on April 25 voted 6-2 to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the permit. County staff concurred, citing approved permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The supervisors, which have the final say, were initially set to consider the permit request on June 5 but, at the request of Sydcol, postponed the decision until Aug. 7. Sydcol asked that the request be continued in order to hold a meeting with concerned officials and citizens. The community meeting was to be held Thursday, July 13.
Although Sydcol canceled its meeting, community members are holding their own meeting to further discuss the issue at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lutes Casino, 221 S. Main St.
John Adriatico, who started the petition, opposes the proposed hazmat facility because it “affects the safety of our people, the safety of our land, the safety of our animals anywhere in Yuma County. This decision should land in the hands of the people of Yuma and nobody else,” he said.
Adriatico became aware of the permit request and the controversy it was causing as he and his wife, Jennifer Thimell, a Yuma native whose family has deep roots in Yuma County, were in the process of moving from California to Wellton and he was researching Yuma.
He noticed that there was no organized petition or group so he started the petition at SaveYuma.org and opened a Facebook page to bring like-minded people together.
The petition is addressed to Martin Porchas, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, and the rest of the members as well as state legislators; County Attorney Jon Smith, Martha Guzman Aceves, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9; Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes; Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The petition lists six reasons why signers oppose the proposed hazmat facility, including potential contamination or damage caused by hazardous waste that could have” severe consequences” for both local farmers’ livelihoods and national food security.
It also lists potential health hazards if waste is mishandled or accidentally released into the environment and the proximity to the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center and Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
It notes possible contamination to the Colorado River and groundwater and the risks of transportation hazardous waste on U.S Highway 95 and Interstate 8.
Many government officials and first responders have already objected to the permit, citing the proximity to residential areas, agricultural fields, athletic fields and popular shopping areas.
Farm companies, including Cameron Brother Companies, have also expressed “strong opposition” due to potential contamination to crops, which could result in “devastating” financial loss.
Most of those who oppose the permit have pointed to the potential of accidents, leaks and spills. Six members of the Yuma City Council submitted a letter in opposition, with Mayor Doug Nicholls recusing himself due to a conflict.
At the June 5 meeting, although the board postponed the decision, supervisors still allowed members of the audience to speak. Among those voicing their opposition were Rural Metro Fire Marshal Cori Schultz, Yuma Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, David Padilla, president of United Yuma Firefighters, Yuma City Attorney Richard Files, Gene Dalbey, a community advocate, and Mike Erfert, a recently retired public safety officer.
Sydcol’s representative, Barry Olsen, did not return a message or email sent by the Yuma Sun on Tuesday seeking comment. However, Olsen previously explained that this facility would not permanently store hazardous waste but that it would be a transfer facility that would ship the waste to disposal facilities in other states.
Olsen also noted that Arizona does not have a hazardous waste facility and that several local entities, including the military bases, agriculture industry, cities, county and even households produce hazardous waste that needs to be handled and transported.
The proposed location “makes sense” because it’s close to the freeway and railway, making it an “ideal” for transportation. He also pointed out that Sydcol has been operating in Yuma County since 2005 with no accidents.
However, in October 2011, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced that Sydcol had agreed to pay a $30,000 penalty for hazardous waste violations at its waste management plant in Yuma County.
“The past conduct by A.A. Sydcol brings legitimate and immediate concern from the people of Yuma,” the petition states. “We, as the residents of Yuma County, say no to any hazardous waste in Yuma. We will vigorously protect the integrity of our home and defend the right of each and every Yuman to live in dignity with safe air, water and land.”
Adriatico called the Yuma residents who have stepped up for this cause the “real heroes.” He said: “It’s exciting, too, because we’re seeing so many people just become leaders of Yuma. They’re having their voices heard. And long term, I believe this bodes very well for our county. We’re in a time when people are dividing themselves into liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican. We’re standing together as Yuma.”