Amid significant opposition from residents, AA Sydcol canceled a Thursday community meeting that was to be held to discuss a requested special use permit for a hazardous materials facility in Yuma County, just outside the Yuma city limits.

In addition, residents have not let up on their protests of the proposed facility, with a lot of chatter about it on social media and an online petition drive that surpassed 2,200 signatures in three days. Started July 8, the petition can be found at change.org or SaveYuma.org.

