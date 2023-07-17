Sydcol owner: Location safe, staff trained to work with waste

Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories covering Sydcol’s response to community protests to the company’s attempt to secure a permit allowing it to handle hazardous waste in Yuma County.
Many government officials, first responders and community members have objected to a proposed special use permit for hazardous waste handling in Yuma County, citing the proximity to residential areas, agricultural fields, athletic fields and popular shopping areas.
Chuck Templer, owner of AA Sydcol LLC, told the Yuma Sun that the company has taken steps to ensure the community’s safety and he believes that his property is the ideal location for such a facility.
While Sydcol is the name of the business, Syd-Cole Properties owns the 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St. It is zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum.
Sydcol is seeking a county permit that would allow it to accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soil, universal wastes, metal-containing filter cake and other wastes.
The company currently operates a non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility on the parcel. With the permit, Sydcol would temporarily store hazardous waste in “sealed and secure” containers on outdoor concrete pads until transported to out-of-state facilities.
However, the permit request has drawn significant protest from local officials and community members. An online petition at SaveYuma.org had surpassed 3,500 signatures on Sunday afternoon.
The Board of Supervisors, which have the final say, were set to consider the permit request in June but Sydcol asked that the decision be postponed until Aug. 7 so the company could hold a community meeting to address concerns.
But Sydcol canceled the community meeting and now plans to ask the supervisors to postpone the decision for at least 90 days to allow it to hold open houses and onsite tours when the weather is cooler. The dates for these events have not been set.
Templer said he wants more time to explain what would happen at the facility, how the waste would be processed and transported and what Sydcol will do to mitigate potential dangers.
“It’s just very hard for people to get past what the perception is versus what the reality is,” Templer told the Yuma Sun. “I would like for the public to know that we are very capable.”
He explained that waste comes in 55-gallon barrels. Employees open one barrel at a time, sample the waste and consolidate it into larger containers with other like waste. Waste is tested for compatibility to prevent dangerous interactions.
Sydcol has spent so far this year about a quarter million dollars on independent laboratory analysis “just to make absolutely sure everything we have is what it’s supposed to be,” Templer said.
“Then every single drop will leave the state of Arizona. There’s no (hazardous waste) disposal in Arizona whatsoever,” Templer said.
None of the hazardous waste will be permanently stored at the Yuma facility. “We don’t make our money until it’s out of there,” he noted.
Some of the hazardous waste can be recycled, for example, as fuel to power cement kilns. Recyclable materials will be sent to recycling facilities.
Waste will be transported by drivers trained in handling hazardous waste and emergency response. “There’s so many trucks that pass through Yuma with hazardous wastes on them that they are not experts. You have a truck driver driving a truckload of materials, and if there’s an accident or something, they’re just going to run away, I mean, not from the law (but to get away from the fire),” Templer said.
“When it comes here, we go through every single container that goes in there, and when it leaves here, it’ll be very, very safe to exit the state of Arizona,” he added.
All employees, which currently number 20 but would double with permit approval, undergo 40 hours of Occupational Safety and Health Administration hazmat training and are trained to fight emergencies.
“They’ve all gone through that, although right now we don’t have hazardous materials. We’ve been proactive in getting the training on site,” Templer said.
He also wants to open the facility to city, Rural Metro and military fire departments for training exercises. “It’s all a joint effort so if we can help them with joint training, we would be happy to do that, as well,” Templer said.
Although the scientific list of hazardous materials looks scary, Templer said that some of those chemicals and ignitable waste, like paint thinner and isopropyl alcohol, are already in people’s households and not allowed to be dumped in landfills.
The City of Yuma collects household hazardous waste at special events. Templer proposes moving those collection events to Sydcol, opened to both city and county residents, and waiving the environmental fee collected by the city.
“We just want people to know that we’re here to perform a service. It’s not a glamorous thing. It’s a necessary thing because there are hazardous materials here,” Templer said.
With the permit, the hazardous materials component would take between 20-30% of the whole square footage of the site.
“Our feeling is a high percentage of our business would be from the local community in Yuma, large generators like the city, the county, agricultural companies, pesticide companies, and very importantly, the military bases,” Templer explained.
And yes, he admitted, a lot of the nonhazardous waste comes from California, and, if approved, hazardous waste would also come from the neighboring state, where he resides.
“That’s true, because California, like they do typically in their divine wisdom, has hazardous waste rules that are different than everywhere else in the country. But with the new waste streams, there’s no difference between waste coming from California or from Arizona,” Templer noted.
However, he is willing to turn away materials that make the supervisors or community members nervous, such as the ignitable waste previously mentioned by officials.
As an example he pointed to lithium batteries because fires involving these types of batteries can’t be put out with water or foam. “Well, okay, that’s fine. We just won’t accept them. We don’t want that to be a problem,” Templer said.
He’s also willing to reduce the volumes below what the ADEQ allows. “We’re more than willing to stipulate conditions less than what our permit allows just to develop a level of comfort,” he said.
He’s also proposed changing the chain link fence surrounding the facility to a 6-foot block wall. “In the rare chance of an incident, that will actually provide additional time, where no incident would leave the facility’s walls,” he said.
What Templer won’t change is the location, a major concern among those in opposition. Templer believes his location is ideal for this kind of facility because it’s two or three minutes from Interstate 8. The route, using the Avenue 3E exit, would not take hazmat waste through the city limits.
In addition, the federal and state permits are site specific. Templer said ADEQ and the EPA “closely scrutinized” those permit requests and “made the determination that it’s a safe location and a safe permit and they went through and added a bunch of contingencies,” he noted. “We have a whole section in our permit that is contingency plans, which protect the community. We have closure plans or what happens if the facility closes to protect the community.”
Templer said he’s made attempts to talk with the city officials and community members who have raised concerns, but for the most part, he has been turned away.
“Yes, we have made outreaches to everybody. A couple of big players and the people that are against us have straight out refused to engage with us,” Templer said.
Olsen said he has requested meetings with city and fire officials. “Pretty much we’re told we don’t like your location and don’t want to meet with us,” Olsen said.
Although there is a fire hydrant next to the property, Sydcol offered to pay for the installation of two more fire hydrants. “The city will not agree to it. They will not do it,” Olsen noted. “We’re all about compromise, and if public safety and health is an issue, I don’t see why anybody would ever object to having two fire hydrants installed at a private developer’s own cost.”
In addition, Templer said fire protection engineer John Sternitzke reached out to officials and attempted to answer questions as well. “It just kind of wasn’t well received, the responses, for whatever reason,” he said.
Templer welcomes comments and questions from officials and the public. His email address is sydcol97@gmail.com.