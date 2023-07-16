Sydcol responds to hazmat protest

Editor’s note: This is the first of two stories covering Sydcol’s response to community protests to the company’s attempt to secure a permit allowing it to handle hazardous materials in Yuma County.
The owner of Sydcol acknowledged that just the words “hazardous materials” create fear. So he’s not surprised that a request for a permit allowing the handling, temporary storage and transporting of hazardous waste in Yuma County has drawn protest.
“When you hear the word hazardous waste, there’s definitely going to be some type of people having concerns and questions,” said Chuck Templer, owner of AA Sydcol LLC.
He sat down with the Yuma Sun on Friday to answer questions and respond to community concerns. AA Sydcol is the business name while Syd-Cole Properties, named after his children Sydney and Cole, is the owner of the 4.75- acre parcel located at 2264 E. 13th St. and zoned Heavy Industrial-1 Acre Minimum. (“AA” is an attempt to be listed first when phone books were used.)
Templer said he wants more time to explain what would happen at the facility, how the waste would be processed and transported and what Sydcol will do to mitigate potential dangers.
Currently, he said, the facts are “not being presented from sources that are really deeply involved with the industry. It’s more like people see a permit, they see these things in the permit, and they don’t have any details as far as what that really means.
“So I think it’s kind of a natural thing that they think the worst. Our job is to show them the reality and work to reduce all the concerns,” he added.
Sydcol currently operates an existing non-hazardous solid waste transfer facility on the parcel. The permit would allow the company to accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soil, universal wastes, metal-containing filter cake and other wastes. This waste would be transported in “sealed and secure” containers and temporarily stored on concrete pads or hazardous waste management units.
The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on April 25 voted 6-2 to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the permit. County staff concurred, citing approved permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
However, the permit request has drawn significant protest from local officials and community members. An online petition at SaveYuma.org surpassed 3,400 signatures on Saturday.
The supervisors, which have the final say, were set to consider the permit request on June 5 but Sydcol initially asked that the decision be postponed until Aug. 7 so the company could hold a community meeting to address concerns. That meeting was to be held July 13.
However, Sydcol canceled the meeting and now plans to ask the supervisors to postpone the decision for at least 90 days to allow it to hold open houses and onsite tours when the weather is cooler. The dates for these events have not been set.
Sydcol also wants time to meet with stakeholders to better explain plans for handling and transporting hazardous materials, address concerns and work with the public. Templer pledged a willingness to compromise. For example, he said, if lithium batteries make the residents feel unsafe, the facility will not accept those.
“Our biggest goal is to get the public input, take that public input and see what we can do relative to our SUP application to address some of the concerns,” said Barry Olsen, representative for Sydcol. “We’ve been listening already. We’re in the process of coming up with some ideas on how to further refine our SUP application permit to get it where the local community is comfortable with it.”
“We’re more than happy to sit down with anybody,” Templer added.
They’re hoping the Board of Supervisors “sees that we’re trying to compromise, provides sufficient time to get the feedback and to educate everybody involved” so when the final decision is made, “everyone has their input and the board has all the information necessary to make a decision,” Olsen said.
Templer hopes that the supervisors will agree to postpone the decision. “You’d really have to question why they wouldn’t allow it. I mean, all we’re trying to do is increase safety and hear more people speak,” he said.
Although the issue recently jumped into the limelight, Sydcol has been going through the permitting process for a while. Templer started working on obtaining the necessary permits in 2014 “so it didn’t pop up overnight.”
At the beginning, Olsen advised Templer to first go through the federal and state permitting process. The attorney noted that the EPA and ADEQ are “experts” with this type of industry. If those agencies granted permits, then they would proceed with the county special use permit request.
“But if we couldn’t get to the state and federal government processes, there’d be no use to go to the SUP process,” Olsen noted.
After notifying stakeholders within a mile radius and holding public comment periods that drew few comments, the EPA and ADEQ granted permits last year. Sydcol also secured approval from the Defense Logistics Agency, the U.S. Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency.
“The facility has been reviewed and audited and approved by the federal government, and we’re going to be assisting the warfighters, as they call them, with their waste streams also,” Templer said.
When they started working with the county, staff had “very little concern with anything other than they didn’t feel like storage inside the building was a good idea. So we went back to the drawing table and kind of made it, you know, put everything outside to make it easier to find any type of incident and to feel comfortable with,” he recalled.
He didn’t mind the scrutiny. “That’s fine. It’s just good business. That’s the way to do it,” he said.
In addition, Templer believes there’s a need in Yuma County for this service as hazardous waste already exists and is generated locally.
Sydcol has been handling nonhazardous waste in Yuma County since 2005 and decided to expand into hazardous waste “so our customers, especially the local Yuma customers, don’t have to send some of their waste to Nevada or some of their waste to Chandler or something like that …
“There’s a lot of waste generated within Yuma. Instead of sending it out of state or out of the county, we’re the people that can handle it for the city (and) Yuma County. We already get the waste from the military bases and Yuma County, the other non-regulated waste, and after this is approved, local military bases will ship their waste to us,” he noted.
He feels Sydcol is up to the task. “I’ve personally been doing this for 40 years. I consider us experts in what we’re doing here. We actually feel we’re making the area more secure,” he said.
The next Yuma Sun story will outline what steps Sydcol has taken to ensure the community’s safety and why he believes that his property is the ideal location for such a facility.
Templer welcomes comments and questions. He initially gave out his personal email address, however, it quickly became overwhelmed with emails so he opened a new email account exclusively dedicated to receiving questions and comments from concerned citizens, which he said he intends to answer himself. His email address is sydcol97@gmail.com.