SYDCOL to open facility to community, offers to fund environmental study

SYDCOL, 2264 E. 13th St., has asked the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to postpone its vote on a special use permit seeking the handling of hazardous waste for 90 days. If supervisors approve the postponement, SYDCOL will host a series of open houses at its facility.

SYDCOL Waste Management is inviting the community to tour its facility as it seeks a Yuma County special use permit allowing the handling, temporary storage and transporting of hazardous waste, a request that has drawn protest from officials and community members.

The facility, operating at 2264 E. 13th St. since 2005, has asked the Board of Supervisors to postpone the vote currently set to take place on Aug. 7 for 90 days.

