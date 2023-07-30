SYDCOL to open facility to community, offers to fund environmental study

SYDCOL Waste Management is inviting the community to tour its facility as it seeks a Yuma County special use permit allowing the handling, temporary storage and transporting of hazardous waste, a request that has drawn protest from officials and community members.
The facility, operating at 2264 E. 13th St. since 2005, has asked the Board of Supervisors to postpone the vote currently set to take place on Aug. 7 for 90 days.
Following a recommendation of permit approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, numerous agencies and community leaders expressed some concerns about the handling of hazardous materials in close proximity to populated areas.
Consequently, if the supervisors approve the 90-day postponement, SYDCOL will host a series of open houses at its Yuma County facility. The open houses would occur from 9-11 a.m. on the following Saturdays: Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.
Refreshments and doughnuts will be available for all attendees. Those wishing to attend are asked to email sydcol97@gmail.com with the names of those attending and the date they would like to attend.
SYDCOL said it is also reaching out to community leaders and local agencies to see if any modifications or limitations can be made to its permit application to address concerns. These include reducing or eliminating certain hazardous materials below what was previously approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality or the Environmental Protection Agency.
SYDCOL also sent Yuma County a letter offering to put in place a series of additional safeguards and measures.
The company is seeking permission to consolidate and ship hazardous waste to disposal sites or for recycled uses outside of Arizona. Since a significant amount of hazardous waste is generated in Yuma County, by both governments and private citizens, SYDCOL feels there is a need for its services locally, the business said.
The company is also offering to host free hazardous household waste drop off dates allowing city and county residents to get rid of items such as unused paint, paint thinner or motor oil, saving taxpayer dollars, SYDCOL said. The city currently holds household hazardous collection days.
“Before we can present our revised plan, we need some more time to hear local opinions and hear from local experts, and if necessary, make changes. Even though we have been serving the area for many years, there are always opportunities to learn more,” said Chuck Templer, owner of SYDCOL.
“We believe this is the best way to keep the public informed and the best way to serve Yuma County. Indeed, many who are commenting on our plans have never been here. We think a lot of misinformation can be corrected by taking the time to see, not sensationalize, what would take place here,” he added.
SYDCOL Waste Management is also offering to fund an independent environmental study of the site as it seeks to expand services.
SYDCOL is offering to open its doors to independent environmental inspectors who would share their findings with the county. The organization doing the study would be selected jointly by SYDCOL and Yuma County, the company said.
“I am confident an independent environmental assessment will confirm what we have been saying all along. Our Yuma County facility is ideally suited to serve the area and safely transport hazardous waste out of Yuma County,” Templer said.
“We are asking for the opportunity to prove that. It’s why we have offered to have open houses. And it’s why we have offered to open our doors to an independent environmental review. We think our elected leaders should have the facts before they make a final decision on our SUP.”
Templer added, “Hazardous waste is commonly generated in Yuma County by local individuals, local governments, and local businesses. Our mission is to get this waste out of Yuma County.”
Much of the liquid hazardous waste would be transported to the southeastern United States and then recycled into fuel used in cement manufacturing, the company stated.
SYDCOL currently employs 20 people in Yuma County and plans to hire an additional 20 if the permit is approved. It currently serves 17 military bases in the western United States.