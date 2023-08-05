SYDCOL Waste Management withdrew its request for a special use permit that would have allowed the company to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County, a request that had drawn considerable protest from officials and community members.
The Board of Supervisors were scheduled to either vote on the permit or postpone the decision on Monday. SYDCOL had planned to ask the supervisors to postpone it for 90 days to allow the company to host a series of open houses at the site to further inform residents and officials about what goes on in the facility.
As a result of that withdrawal, the vote will not take place and the open houses have been canceled.
SYDCOL did not explain why it withdrew the permit request. Chuck Templer, owner of SYDCOL, did not respond to a request for comment from the Yuma Sun on Friday.
Community residents opposed to the permit declared victory in their fight to prevent hazardous waste from being handled in Yuma County.
“The people of Yuma County won,” said John Adriatico, a Wellton resident who started a petition titled “Protect Yuma, AZ: Stop A.A. Sydcol from endangering our community with hazardous waste!” on SaveYuma.org. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had garnered almost 4,500 signatures.
“We came together and stood against out-of-state toxic waste. We know that just because SYDCOL withdrew their application, this will not be the end. In times of strong partisanship, Democrats and Republicans united to fight for our neighbors and our land. Yuma County is worth fighting for and our future is bright standing together,” Adriatico told the Yuma Sun.
Numerous government officials and first responders had spoken out against the permit, citing proximity to residential areas, agricultural sites, athletic fields and popular shopping centers.
The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended permit approval, noting that SYDCOL had already obtained the proper permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
SYDCOL had offered to reduce or eliminate certain hazardous materials allowed in the ADEQ or EPA permits. The company also sent Yuma County a letter offering to put in place a series of additional safeguards and measures to mitigate community concerns.
The company had also offered to pay for an independent environmental inspection performed by an organization selected jointly by SYDCOL and Yuma County.
The company had sought permission to consolidate and ship hazardous waste to disposal sites or for recycled uses outside of Arizona. Since a significant amount of hazardous waste is generated in Yuma County, by both governments and private citizens, SYDCOL felt there was a need for its services locally.
AA Sydcol LLC is the formal name of the business. Syd-Cole Properties is the landowner of the 4.75- acre parcel, on which the facility operates. It employs 20 people in Yuma County and currently serves 17 military bases in the western United States.