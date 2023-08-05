SYDCOL Waste Management withdrew its request for a special use permit that would have allowed the company to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County, a request that had drawn considerable protest from officials and community members.

The Board of Supervisors were scheduled to either vote on the permit or postpone the decision on Monday. SYDCOL had planned to ask the supervisors to postpone it for 90 days to allow the company to host a series of open houses at the site to further inform residents and officials about what goes on in the facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you