Yuma has agreed to continue participation in the Yuma Regional Communications System, a multi-jurisdictional and integrated public safety system for radio, video, photo, data and emergency 911.
The City Council authorized an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County for participation in the partnership that provides access to greater shared resources with public safety agencies in the area.
The previous agreement had expired in February 2021. The new agreement is for a five-year term, with automatic renewal for two additional five-year periods.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks highlighted a need for public safety agencies to be able to share information to increase efficiency, the city and the county in 2006 established the Yuma Regional Communications System to develop and ensure a “coordinated, effective, efficient, interoperable” radio communications system for all public safety agencies, according to a staff report.
The agreement included a provision for other governmental agencies to join. YRCS now includes all law enforcement, fire and emergency medical rescue and various state and federal agencies in the area.
“This partnership within Yuma County has saved taxpayer money by everyone pitching in to build one system versus several separate systems,” the staff report states.
The report also notes that YRCS was one of the first successful interoperable radio consortiums recognized nationally for embracing cost-effective regional deployment.
Local agencies work with state and federal organizations such as Border Patrol, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Agreements are also in place with the two local military bases, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Grounds.
“The YRCS regional radio network makes it possible for all the local, state and federal agencies to communicate at any given moment,” the report notes.
In 2010, the YRCS Council decided to expand the partnership to include data interoperability, which resulted in a new multi-jurisdictional public safety software system. All agencies had been struggling with aging systems that could not communicate with each other and resulted in duplication of data entry efforts. A shared system would reduce costs for agencies.
The new system, known as YRCS Regional Computer Aided Dispatch/Records Management/Jail Management System, was implemented in 2011. The new system integrated the local public safety and tribal agencies into one shared system. Yuma, Wellton and Yuma County went live in February 2012. Somerton and San Luis went live in August 2013, followed by the Cocopah and Quechan tribes in October 2013.
YRCS allows the agencies to exchange information and query the databases from other agencies. It permits the officer to gather all data at once, often from the field, without calling to collect the information.
In addition, the initial voice call and the preliminary information captured by the call-taker can be transferred to the appropriate agency, resulting in faster law enforcement and fire response.
Over time, YRCS evolved to cover three prime public safety systems: regional radio communications network, data system and the administration of the county 911 voice telephone.
Another advantage is that the YRCS allows members to pursue grants from Homeland Security and other sources jointly. At the same time, agencies can share information with other participating agencies and easily extract and use data to assist with law enforcement and fire department accreditation efforts.