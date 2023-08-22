child safety event

DCS Director David Lujan and Gov. Katie Hobbs this past week cutting the ribbon for a new shelter for children removed from their homes. With them is former Gov. Doug Ducey whom Hobbs credited with having given the go-ahead for the plan.

 Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – State officials have discovered a flaw in a system used by the Department of Child Safety that has let judges make decisions on removing children from homes without having all the information they needed.

And now Attorney General Kris Mayes is going to review more than 650 closed cases to see if any of the documents that were not disclosed would have changed the outcome.

