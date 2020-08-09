One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
If that is truly the case, Yuma County has piles and piles of treasure stretching all the way from Dateland to the southern end of the Yuma Mesa.
Currently, Yuma County is home to two landfills, and no less than seven waste transfer sites at which city and county residents, landscaping and yard services, and commercial waste disposal companies can dispose of their “treasures.”
Republic Services operates the 700-acre Copper Mountain Landfill at 34853 County 12th Street near Wellton, and C&D Disposal Services operates the 196-acre, soon-to-be the 380-acre South Yuma County Landfill, at 19536 S. Avenue 1E.
Republic also operates the Republic Services Suburban Transfer Station, 3040 S. Avenue 3 1/2 E.
In addition, Yuma County’s solid waste program consists of four transfer stations. The North Gila Valley Transfer Station is at 7870 E. County 5th St.; the Wellton transfer station is at 12850 S. Avenue 29E; the Tacna transfer station is at 39745 E. County 8th St.; and the Dateland transfer station is at 61818 N. County 2nd St.
All of the county’s transfer stations are open to the public. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the days the transfer stations are open have been limited to weekends and Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. They are closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The county also operates the Waste Tire Facility, just east of the North Gila Valley Transfer Station. The same COVID-19 restrictions apply.
And there is the Blue Sky Burning and Recycling, 2375 W. County 12th St., which is a green waste transfer facility. It is also open to the public.
It appears the biggest difference between where someone chooses to dispose of their waste is whether they want to pay a fee.
For example, at the North Gila Valley Transfer Station, it’s free to dump household waste and green waste. And across the Gila Main Canal from the transfer station, there is the waste tire facility where “just a regular citizen can dispose of five tires per year, per resident, for free,” said Joshua Scott, Yuma County public works director.
It’s also free for residents in the Wellton and Tacna areas to use the Tacna and Wellton transfer stations.
Anyone choosing to use either the Copper Mountain or South Yuma County landfills should expect to be charged.
For example, at the South Yuma County Landfill, which opened in 2006, “the fee for an average truck load is $11,” said Will Hunter, the regional landfill manager for C&D. “Anything above that is charged by the ton.”
The same goes for the Copper Mountain Landfill, which opened in 1995.
“We charge by the ton, and it varies from customer to customer depending on what the material is and what we have to do to handle it,” said Ken Mullins, operations manager for Republic Services.
“Quite honestly, if we get a pickup truck that shows up, we actually try to refer them to the county, because it’s free.”
Neither landfill accepts hazardous materials.
“No lead, and no paint,” Hunter said.
“As long as the material is not hazardous, we’ll take it,” Mullins said.
“There is a very specific regulatory definition of hazardous waste. Lead is an example. And things like solvents, and paints. If it’s nonhazardous solid waste, we can take it.”
Republic’s Suburban Transfer Station is where the City of Yuma deposits its household waste, and its curbside recycling.
Mullins said the household waste is then loaded onto Republic trucks and taken to the Copper Mountain site. The recycling material, meanwhile, is loaded onto trucks and taken to a recycling facility in El Centro.
“It’s pretty common in this industry to have transfer stations; that way you can keep your collection trucks on the routes rather than spending an hour or two getting to the landfill and back,” Mullins said.
“We do recycling there as well. We handle curbside recycling from the city and we also recycle cardboard there. When I say ‘recycle,’ we store it there and ship it out for recycling.”
The Suburban Transfer Station is also open to the public, but there is a fee. City residents can dispose of up to 1,500 pounds of waste for $11.
At the Blue Sky facility, only green waste is accepted. The fee is calculated by the cubic yard, and there is a $10 minimum charge.