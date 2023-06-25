One good turn deserves another.
One good turn deserves another.
That’s the idea Katarina Olea and her husband Joseph had in mind when they created the Lil Free Pantry.
Joseph, who is handy with tools, made the cabinet with swinging glass doors, and the couple filled it with food, then placed it in front of their home at 4077 S. Jojoba Ave. earlier this month.
They invite any passer-by to take what he or she needs from the cabinet, free of charge. But they could use some help keeping it stocked, so they welcome anyone who wants to leave a food donation inside the pantry for the next person to come along.
Katarina says the Lil Free Pantry is catching on. On the first day the cabinet was up, people were taking and leaving food inside it, even before the Oleas had much chance to publicize it.
“So far we have seen food being taken and people giving donations as well,” Katarina said. “It’s been really positive, and we just want to get the word out to whoever might need it.”
She sees the pantry supplementing what is provided by the Yuma Community Food Banks, particularly during the hours the food bank is closed.
The couple started this venture just as triple-digit temperatures were beginning to descend on the area. While contributions tend to be claimed almost as soon as they are left, Katarina recommends that people for now limit their offerings to dried food that can better withstand heat, such as cereal, pancake mixes, rice, beans, pasta, macaroni and oatmeal.
“In the summer it would need to be dry goods, but even with dry goods, we find people taking advantage of it. What we’ve seen is that turnover is pretty quick.”
As temperatures drop in the fall and winter, contributions of canned goods, peanut butter, bread, even eggs and fresh fruit and vegetables will be welcomed, she said.
People who have food to give to the pantry “don’t need to come to us; they can just put it in there.” Or if the pantry is full, food can be left next to it.
The free library boxes that have become popular here and around the country helped spark the couple’s idea for the pantry. But the Oleas were also motivated by their neighbors who, she says, are always ready to lend a hand to one another.
“We were just inspired by other people with their kindness and generosity,” Katarina said.
While Joseph went to work building the pantry, Katarina found the cursive script on the cabinet doors that invites passers-by to take what they need and leave what they can.
Katarina says her goal is to encourage enough food contributions to sustain the pantry and keep helping the hungry.
And if the couple’s idea were to motivate people in other neighborhoods to start food pantries of their own?
Well, that would be good too, she says.
Sunny. Hot. High around 105F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. Hot. High 107F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
