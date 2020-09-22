The four Yuma Fire Department firefighters who deployed to help with wildfires burning near Yucaipa, California, and later Fresno, California, earlier this month have returned home.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, they arrived safely back Sunday afternoon, after having been deployed for two weeks. Four other Yuma firefighters were sent to replace them.
Yuma’s firefighters, working as a part of an Imperial Valley Task Force, first left for assignment to the El Dorado Fire in the area of Yucaipa on Sept. 5.
They were released from the El Dorado Fire on Sept. 13 and reassigned to the Creek Fire near Fresno.
The Yuma firefighters worked rotating 12- and 24-hour shifts protecting homes and dealing with spot fires that broke out in their assigned areas.
Now that they are home, the firefighters will resume regular duty assignments.
The firefighters who returned are Capt. John Dunbar, Engineer John Anderson, and firefighters Levi Kester and Cory Tolman.
“We are glad to have them back and congratulate them on a job well done,” Erfert said.
At this time there is no estimate on how long the Imperial Valley Task Force with the newly rotated Yuma firefighters will remain deployed.
