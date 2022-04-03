The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will continue discussion on the recruitment process for a new county administrator’s position following Susan Thorpe’s retirement effective June 7.
The supervisors are also expected to appoint a recruitment panel for the position.
The agenda also includes reprioritizing projects for the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grant applications to the Arizona Department of Housing.
Grant staff’s research indicates that lighting on 5th Street does not appear to be viable for the available CDBG funds at this time. The supervisors had previously requested staff to look into the costs and determine whether this is a viable project.
In other action, the supervisors will conduct a hearing to allow the public to comment on the Yuma County Housing Department Public Housing Agency Annual Plan, Family Self-Sufficiency Action Plan, Section 8 Admin Plan and the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy.
Any comments received at the public hearing will be attached to the Public Housing Annual Plan.
The meeting will also include a 2021 Employee Recognition Ceremony featuring the employees nominated for Employee of the Year and Superior Court Employee of the Year awards.
The county will recognize employees for their years of service as well.
In addition, Julie Engel, president and CEO of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, will present information on the organization’s activities, and the supervisors will consider several planning and zoning cases.
The board will also mull the following items on the consent calendar:
• An application for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant to finalize design, relocate utilities, acquire right of way, and construct the Avenue D-E alignment from State Route 195 to US 95 (County 16th Street). The estimated total project cost is about $18 million.
• The $125,000 purchase of an Unmanned Aerial System from DRONENERDS by the Sheriff’s Office for enhancing border security , funded from an Arizona Department of Emergency grant
• A change to the forensic psychiatry services agreement with WellPath for the Restoration To Competency Program.
• An intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District regarding medical marijuana funds. This is a one-time funding opportunity for county health departments and the funds are non-lapsing.
• A memorandum of understanding between the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and the county Health District for the enhancement of public health instruction, practice, research and workforce development with the purpose of improving community health in the county.
• Authorize publication of the “Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Cactus State Utility Operating Company to operate and maintain water transmission to Citrus Park Subdivision, Rancheros Bonitos Subdivision and Tierra Mesa Estates and set the date for consideration of action to grant the franchise as May 16.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/wfzzedt9.