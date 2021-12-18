The forecast in Somerton is calling for sunny skies with a side of delicious tamales.
Brissa Garcia, special events coordinator for Somerton, said the Tamale Festival will be held on Main Street today.
The event is organized by the El Diablito Club, a group of alumni from Arizona State University (ASU). The City of Somerton is a sponsor.
Just over 20 stalls selling tamales will be set up along Main Street, starting at State Avenue. The event is a fundraiser for scholarships for young people from the area to study at ASU.
The festival’s artistic and activities program will begin at 11 a.m. with a welcome by Mayor Gerardo Anaya and a flag ceremony, at the El Diablito stage in the eastern part of the festival site.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. the musical performances begin with the groups Tommy Coz and the Drifters and the Gwynn Sisters.
At 1:30 am, the winners of the Best Tamales Contest will be awarded and the tamale-eating contest will be held.
At 2 p.m., musical entertainment with the Side Hustle Band will resume, followed by the annual student scholarship ceremony held during the event.
Then, at 3:30 p.m., music continues with the Big Boss Band, Downtime, Creedence Relived, Los Hermanos Robles and, to close the event at 10 p.m., the Renovación, from Culiacán, Sinaloa.
On the Sun Devil stage, on the east side, there will be dance and music performances from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There, the entertainment will be provided by the dance groups Dance Makers, Dancers Workshop, Jazz of Yuma, AWC Dancers, cheerleaders from Somerton Middle School, singer Jaziel Ortiz, and the Kofa Folkloric Group.
The Tamale Festival is visited each year by about 30,000 people, and for 19 years the El Diablito club has distributed more than $400,000 in student scholarships to local young people who go to ASU.
The cost of each tamale will be $3, and visitors will be able to taste a wide variety of tamales, from the traditional beef, pork and chicken, to those of corn, spinach, pineapple, strawberry and other options showcasing the diversity of the Mexican dish.