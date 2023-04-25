tanker fire

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Wellton were closed for several hours on Saturday due to a tanker truck catching on fire.

 Photo courtesy of WELLTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A tanker truck fire caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Wellton to be closed for several hours on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12:23 p.m., with firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department dispatched to milepost 33 for a report of a diesel tanker on fire.

