A tanker truck fire caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Wellton to be closed for several hours on Saturday.
The incident happened at around 12:23 p.m., with firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department dispatched to milepost 33 for a report of a diesel tanker on fire.
Officers from the Wellton Police Department, along with deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded and shut down the eastbound traffic on Interstate 8.
“Traffic was diverted through the Town of Wellton for cautionary reasons,” Wellton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said. “The trailer was full of diesel fuel at the time.”
Wellton firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and stood by while a DPS hazmat team from Phoenix responded to transfer the fuel to another tanker.
“It appeared the fire started in the brakes on the back tires of the trailer,” Rodriguez said.
No injuries were reported, and Wellton firefighters cleared and turned over the scene to DPS at approximately 7:24 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown.