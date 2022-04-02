For the weeks of April 1 through April 15, the Yuma Police Department’s ongoing traffic safety program, Project Drive Safe, will be focused on 14th Avenue.
Officers will be looking specifically for motorists who are speeding, using their cell phones, committing stop sign violations or have faulty equipment on their vehicles.
These infractions are some of the most common traffic violations citations are given for, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Most traffic accidents are caused by traffic offenses.
In today’s fast paced world most accidents can be avoided by simply slowing down and paying attention to the road.
As such, the YPD is asking motorists to please slow down, be aware of your surroundings and be courteous to others.
And always remember to drive safe.
Roadway construction information, to include traffic restrictions, occurring within the City of Yuma, can be found on the City’s website at http://www.yumaaz.gov/.
Look for the City News.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.