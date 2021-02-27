The U.S. Marshals Service, led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, arrested a South Dakota man in Yuma on Thursday who was being sought for allegedly sexually assaulting minors
“The U.S. Marshals Service considers the capture of child sexual predators a priority,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This is another great example of local and federal law enforcement agencies partnering to ensure those who violate the trust of children are held responsible for their actions.”
The man, identified as Daniel William Lehmann was wanted on the charges of sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest and sexual contact without consent.
The Yuma Police Department K9 Unit and the Arizona State Gang Task Force assisted in the apprehension.
It has been alleged that for five years, from 2009 and continuing through 2014 Lehmann sexually assaulted a 9-year-old family member while he lived in Sioux Falls, SD.
Additionally, Lehmann is accused of sexually assaulting a second 14-year-old victim in 2014, who was a member of a family he had moved in with temporarily while still in Sioux Falls.
The state of South Dakota indicted Lehmann on the sexual assault charges and an arrest warrant was issued for his apprehension.
Lehmann, however, fled South Dakota and sought refuge in Yuma, where the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to assist with locating and arresting him.
After an extensive investigation, Lehmann was found at a local business on Arizona Ave and 18th Place, at which time he was arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshals without incident.
A loaded 9mm handgun with multiple loaded magazines was also found in Lehmann’s vehicle.
Lehmann was booked into the Yuma County jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to South Dakota to face charges.