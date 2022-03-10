The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Washington man Tuesday wanted in connection to a gang-related shooting.
According to a news release from the group, on Jan. 28, 19-year-old Alain Leyva-Mickens, a documented 248 Boy gang member, was driving around Longview, Washington when he saw a rival gang member inside another vehicle.
In an attempt to get a clear shot at the rival gang member, who there was a hit out on, Leyva-Mickens stood out of the moonroof of his vehicle and allegedly fired several rounds from a pistol at the victim’s vehicle, the report said,
An occupant inside the vehicle was struck during the shooting and Leyva-Mickens fled the scene immediately afterward.
That victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention and survived the attack.
The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force had sought Leyva-Mickens and quickly developed information that he had fled Washington to avoid prosecution and was in Quartzsite.
In light of this information, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Yuma was asked to assist with locating and arresting Leyva-Mickens.
After an extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, along with members of the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and the Quartzsite Police Department, identified a Quartzite residence in which Leyva-Mickens was hiding.
Task Force members conducted surveillance and after identifying Leyva-Mickens, arrested him without incident.
He was booked in at the La Paz County jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Washington to face charges.
