SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A group of students learned more about what it takes for their elementary school to serve them a nutritious lunch each day.
Five students in the fifth and sixth grades at Rio Colorado Elementary School competed against an equal number of teachers in the school’s inaugural Rolling Chef Challenge recently.
In a competition that took place in the school’s gym, the two teams were tasked with preparing an Asian food dish.
The goal of the contest was to strengthen bonds between students and teachers and to allow the youngsters to experience the culinary process, said Manny Alvarado, director of food services for the Gadsden Elementary School District.
“We planned it so the children could have better communication and better inform themselves about the ingredients we serve in the schools, so that they learn more about vegetables and fruits and nutritious ingredients,” he said. “And in this event we involved the teachers.”
Judges for the competition were Gadsden school board members Luis Marquez and Guillermina Fuentes and district Assistant Superintendent Omar Duron.
The winners? The student team, made up of fifth-graders Jacob Carrillo and Raylyn Felix and sixth-graders Lilian Ramirez, Ezequiel Garcia and Alexander Sotelo.
Alvarado said the district plans to stage the same competition at other schools in the district beginning next year.