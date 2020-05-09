Joseph K. Yeghoian, the tattoo artist who was found to be in possession of child pornography earlier this year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor .
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also placed Yeghoian on lifetime probation and ordered that he register as a sex offender on a second count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Yeghoian, who was represented by attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, pleaded guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement in March. He was initially charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but those charges against him were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
In handing down the sentences, Judge Nelson also gave Yeghoian credit for 140 days he has already served while in custody at the Yuma County jail.
According to Yuma police, the department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown person who lived within the city had online accounts that held images and videos of child sexual abuse material.
An investigation was begun and those online accounts were traced back, and resulted in Yeghoian allegedly being identified.
During the course of the investigation Yuma police said they also found secretly-recorded videos of women who were filmed inside his business of Hammerhead Tattoo, located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 123.
Yuma police are also requesting that anyone who got a tattoo from Hammerhead, and was undressed in any way to contact the department to speak with the detective assigned to the case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.