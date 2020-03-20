The tattoo artist who police said possessed child pornography pleaded guilty to two amended felony charges as part of a plea agreement Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked how he pleaded to the charges, which both were attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, Joseph K. Yeghoian said “guilty.
Yeghoian, who was represented by attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office had been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In return for his plea of guilty, those charges against him were dismissed.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Yeghoian that one of the charges carried a prison sentence ranging from five to 15 years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being 10 years, while the other require he be placed on lifetime probation and register as a sex offender.
Judge Nelson also explained that the only stipulation that one plea agreement contained was that he be sentenced to prison, and that the court would determine the length of the term.
Judge Nelson then talked Yeghoian through the change of plea, explaining his rights to him and making sure he understood what was happening.
He asked a series of questions, such as if there were any promises made to get him to plead guilty, other than the ones contained in the plea agreement, or if any force or threats had been made to compel him to plead guilty.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on April 30.
According to Yuma police, the department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown person who lived within the city had online accounts that held images and videos of child sexual abuse material.
An investigation was begun and those online accounts were traced back, and resulted in Yeghoian allegedly being identified.
During the course of the investigation Yuma police also allegedly found secretly-recorded videos of women who were filmed inside his business of Hammerhead Tattoo, which is located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 123.
Yuma police are also requesting that anyone who got a tattoo from Hammerhead, and was undressed in any way to contact the department to speak with the detective assigned to the case.
