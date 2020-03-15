Thursday’s change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the tattoo artist who allegedly was found to be in possession of child pornography did not happen, and eventually wound up being rescheduled.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney Theodore Abrams requested a one-week continuance, but did not offer the court an explanation as to why he needed it.
Abrams, who is with the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, represents Joseph K. Yeghoian, who has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Judge Nelson granted Abrams request, scheduling Yegohian’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on March 19.
Afterwards, prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski asked the court to set the hearing as a Donald Hearing, in case Yeghoain decides not to accept a plea that has been offered. Judge Nelson granted the request.
A Donald hearing is a hearing in which the defendant is informed of the details of a plea agreement, as well as the risks of going to trial and the sentencing range that would be involved.
According to Yuma police, the department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown person who lived within the city had online accounts that held images and videos of child sexual abuse material.
An investigation was begun and those online accounts were traced back, and resulted in Yeghoian allegedly being identified.
During the course of the investigation Yuma police also allegedly found secretly-recorded videos of women who were filmed inside his business of Hammerhead Tattoo, which is located at 2855 S. 4th Ave, Suite 123.
Yuma police are also requesting that anyone who got a tattoo from Hammerhead, and was undressed in any way to contact the department to speak with the detective assigned to the case.
