PHOENIX – A close race appears to be playing out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, with Karrin Taylor Robson ahead of Kari Lake – at least in results from the majority of Arizonans who voted early by mail.
Early returns showed the former member of the state Board of Regents, who spent $18 million in the campaign – $15 million of her own cash – running about 8 points ahead of the former Fox affiliate news reader whose campaign spent about $3.5 million.
The initial numbers are based on the first counting of an estimated 986,000 people who voted early by mail statewide and whose ballots already were tabulated, about two thirds of those in Maricopa County.
What comes next are the people who went to the polls are Tuesday, estimated at about 106,000 in Maricopa County alone.
Those later-counted votes could break for Lake who, like Donald Trump who endorsed her, said she was suspicious of early balloting.
“That’s where our people voted,’’ Lake told supporters late Tuesday. And those are votes that have yet to be tabulated.
Lake already has suggested she won’t accept results showing she lost.
Even before Election Day, she was making claims she has evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County. But she refused to provide any evidence or details, saying she didn’t “want to run the investigation.’’
Robson, in a speech to supporters late Tuesday, derided the claim.
“She started making vague accusations about voter fraud even before the first vote was counted,’’ Robson said.
“But don’t let her get you down,’’ she continued. “Remember: talk is cheap.’’
And Robson said Lake “has no veto process’’ over the will of Arizona voters.
Lake, for her part, insisted that the final tally will break her way.
“There’s no path to victory for our opponent,’’ she said.
There was no specific mention in her Tuesday night speech about fraud in her race. But Lake made it clear she believes there are problems with the system.
“When we get into office we are going to reform out elections, once and for all,’’ she said, saying election officials don’t have “their acts together.’’
“I wish they could count votes,’’ said Lake, who is a plaintiff along with Republican Mark Finchem in a lawsuit asking a federal judge to disallow the use of automated counting equipment and requiring that ballots be counted by hand.
“I wish they didn’t give us the felt-tipped pens we know we don’t like,’’ she continued, a reference to claims that the markers bleed through ballots or, more recently, that they don’t properly record votes.
That became an issue Tuesday as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gail Golec, a candidate for county supervisor, telling her she must stop advising people to steal the felt-tip pens that were being provided at polling places.
In a letter to the Scottsdale resident, Deputy County Attorney Joseph LaRue told her that telling people to steal the pens, specifically recommended for use, “is a deliberate attempt to interfere with election administration.’’ And he said it will delay vote tabulation of ballots cast at polling places “as the west ink (from regular pens) harms the vote center tabulation machines.’’
For her part, Golec said she was never intending to urge a criminal act.
“I never thought of it that way,’’ she told Capitol Media Services. “I did say replace it with a blue pen.’’
Golec said she believes the felt-tip pens don’t leave a sufficient mark, a move that results in ballots having to go into “adjudication,’’ where the ballot is examined and marked in a way they believe reflects the voter’s intent – and not necessarily by election workers but through the use of artificial intelligence.
Whoever emerges will face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who clinched the nomination after swamping former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez who already has conceded.
Hobbs’ victory was presumed, and not just by her. The Republican Governors Association reportedly already has produced at least one commercial attacking her that is ready to air this week, even though the GOP does not yet know who will be its candidate.
In another race, Paul Gosar won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona’s 9th Congressional District, which includes portions of YumaCounty.
In the race for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh, also endorsed by Trump, was leading in the six-way Republican primary. Democrat Kris Mayes was running unopposed.
Former state schools chief Tom Horne was leading the three-way Republican race to reclaim his seat. Democrat incumbent Kathy Hoffman was running unopposed.
Incumbent Treasurer Kimberly Yee, seeking a second term, had a big lead in the Republican primary, with state Sen. Martin Quezada the lone Democratic contender.
The next round of votes to be reported are from the people who voted in person on Tuesday. The biggest batch of that is about 105,000 from Maricopa County.
Later will come votes of people who dropped off their early ballots at polling places. Maricopa County officials said they expect to update the numbers all week.
In a closely watched legislative race, incumbent House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared headed for defeat in his bid to move to the Senate by former state Sen. David Farnsworth. Bowers had been targeted by Trump supporters for his refusal to allow a House investigation of the 2020 election returns and, more recently, for testifying before the Jan. 6 committee about what he said were improper and illegal efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn the results.
Early results also show incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers winning her reelection bid. She was running against fellow incumbent Kelly Townsend, who found herself drawn into the same district.
Both had raised questions about the 2020 presidential election returns but Rogers was much more pronounced in her belief that Trump actually won the popular vote in Arizona.
Complicating calling some races is the fact that the early totals do not include Pinal County which had election day problems, running out of ballots in at least a dozen precincts.
The plan was to replenish these, with the promise that anyone who was in line by 7 p.m. – when the polls are supposed to close – would be allowed to vote. That presumes, however, some people did not give up earlier and did not return.
Pinal already was under fire for sending out early ballots without some local races. That required mailing a supplemental ballot to those in affected communities.