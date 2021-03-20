Thursday’s commercial fire in Winterhaven destroyed TDS Telecom’s central network hub, causing an outage for all of its telephone and internet customers in the area.
In a written statement issued on Friday, the company says it is working on completing a full damage assessment and once it is completed it will have an estimated timeframe for restoration of services.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to understand the full impact of the damage the fire has caused,” said Drew Petersen, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs for TDS. “We would like to thank the fire crews from the Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, and the Holtville Fire Department for responding quickly and safely handling the fire.”
In the meantime, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company says it will share updates with the communities that are affected when information becomes available.
According to Battalion Chief Danny Stauf, of the Imperial County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 500 block of 2nd Street, which was less than a block away from its Station 8.
Stauf said firefighters immediately made entry into the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire, but could not do so because it was in the ceiling.
Firefighters pulled back out of the building and called for mutual assistance, with the Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department and the Holtville Fire Department all responding.
Additional units from the Imperial County Fire Department also responded, including its Hazmat unit, due to there being 27 batteries inside the building.
When firefighters from the Hazmat team were finally able to go into the building, they found the batteries were undamaged.
Firefighters remained on scene after putting out the fire to make sure it did not flare back up.
There were no reports of any injuries and the two employees who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.
