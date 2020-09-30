During distance learning, Graciela Perez’s second-grade class has found that doing their schoolwork pays off – and not just in favorable grades. By attending and participating in their virtual class times and turning in their assignments, the students have been garnering points to cash in for prizes like virtual show-and-tell and – a crowd favorite – virtual lunchtime with Mrs. Perez on Fridays.
According to Perez, who teaches at Sunrise Elementary School, the incentive is a spinoff of an in-class point system where participation, outstanding efforts and submitted assignments could be redeemed for something from the class treasure box each week. Because the COVID-19 school closures were so “sudden and out of nowhere,” the initiative took a hiatus, but when Yuma School District One announced that its schools – including Sunrise – would begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely, Perez said she knew it needed to make a comeback.
“It’s so hard learning online right now, and I’ve found that this motivates them a lot,” Perez said. “It took a couple of weeks to kind of get them going – some of them didn’t really understand how to cash in their points or how they were going to earn their points online, but then they started realizing their friends were earning enough points by turning in their Google Classroom assignments and attending meetings to do show-and-tell or stay on after class to have lunch with me. It’s made a big difference with the amount of assignments that started getting turned in.”
Every Friday, the class checks on their points; if they have enough for the prize they’d like, they can redeem them that day, or they can keep saving them. According to Perez, about four of her 25 students cash in their points for a virtual lunch hour with her each week – and it’s as much fun for her as it is for them.
“We just have lunch and we chat about anything that has nothing to do with school – we’ll chat about our personal lives, sometimes they show me around their homes, their pets I’ve even met their families this way,” Perez said. “Usually when I’m teaching throughout the week, I can’t have a lot of conversations with a lot of them because we’re just trying to get through the lessons, so this is actually one of my favorite times because I let them talk. They have a chance to ask questions, talk to each other (and) talk to me because it’s a smaller group.”
Aside from lunch and show-and-tell, students can also redeem their points to host a “virtual tour” in which they can show Perez around their house, their backyard, their parents’ workplace or whatever space they happen to be in at the time.
Some students are stockpiling their points until they reach 100, so they can see their teacher drive by their house – the largest available prize, according to Perez.
“I have a couple (of students) in the race for that,” she said. “I told them I’d drive by their house and drop off a little award or something and maybe even do a small activity. This way they’ll get to meet me, because a lot of them I haven’t gotten to meet in person yet.”
According to Perez, even some of the parents have gotten involved.
“Sometimes I’ll send out a questionnaire just to check in with the parents and I’ll say, ‘If you do this, I’ll give an extra point to your student,’” she said. “It’s so funny, because the parents will respond faster if I mention the points. I feel like even the parents are in the race for it, too.”
While the incentive has inspired class participation and timely homework submissions, it’s also served to build a stronger bond between Perez and her students.
“To be honest, I think it makes them feel like I care,” said Perez. “I feel like I’m connecting to them, even though we’re still (learning) online. It’s been hard this year trying to connect virtually, because it’s very different from being in class – and even when we return to class it will be different because of the restrictions we’ll have to follow. This is my way of reaching my students in a way that’s not academically. They know that I do this because I care, because I want to get to know them more, because I want to motivate them – because I want them to want to come to class and to want to learn and to have goals.”
And ultimately, according to Perez, it’s given everyone a taste of that social interaction they’ve been missing while doing school remotely.
“They’ve been needing that interaction, that social part of their life, and they don’t have it right now,” she said. “This way they have a little glimpse of it, at least.”