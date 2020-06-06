The Yuma High School teacher who was allegedly using social media to lure a 16-year-old female student for sexual exploitation made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court Friday morning, and was ordered held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Darci Weede, 34-year-old David Robert Hannah was informed that he was being held on two felony charges: luring a minor for sexual exploitation and aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation. The father of the victim was also present for the hearing.
Weede explained to Hannah that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had two days to determine whether to file a criminal complaint against him, charging him with any of the offenses.
If no criminal complaint is filed, he will be released, she continued. However, if a complaint is filed, he will be provided with a copy of it when he returns to court on Tuesday for his arraignment.