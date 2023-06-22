Norm Champagne

Norman “Norm” Champagne is receiving a SkillsUSA Hall of Champions award at the CTSO’s national conference in Atlanta. He’s been a SkillsUSA advisor for 40 years.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

A longtime Yuma Union High School District teacher, Norman Champagne, has earned a Hall of Champions award from career and technical student organization SkillsUSA. He’s one of three educators in the U.S. to receive the prestigious award this year.

Per YUHSD, the honor is bestowed upon those who have dedicated their lives, at a national level, to helping youth develop the components of the SkillsUSA Framework: Personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.

