A longtime Yuma Union High School District teacher, Norman Champagne, has earned a Hall of Champions award from career and technical student organization SkillsUSA. He’s one of three educators in the U.S. to receive the prestigious award this year.
Per YUHSD, the honor is bestowed upon those who have dedicated their lives, at a national level, to helping youth develop the components of the SkillsUSA Framework: Personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.
“I can’t explain how honored I feel to be selected as a SkillsUSA National Hall of Champions recipient,” Champagne said. “I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey, from my family and friends to district personnel I have had the privilege to work with and especially the students I encountered along the way.”
For 40 years, Champagne has served as a teacher and SkillsUSA advisor. He participated in the SkillsUSA framework starting at Antelope Union High School with his first Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) state officer in 1983. Working at Kofa High School, Gila Ridge High School and Vista High School, Champagne’s students have won gold medals at SkillsUSA state competitions and advanced to compete at the national level.
“Mr. Champagne has been an amazing coach to his student leaders,” YUHSD Executive Director of Career & Technical Education (CTE) Lorie Honeycutt said. “Norm understands the value of training leaders to represent SkillsUSA, CTE, his school, our district and Arizona.”
The winners of the 2023 Hall of Champions Award will be recognized onstage at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, which began on Monday, June 19 and will continue until Friday, June 23.
Champagne was also honored by the district in its May governing board meeting.
“I have been at conventions for SkillsUSA where people behind me said, ‘Well, that’s Norm Champagne, that’s Kofa High School,’” Honeycutt said at the meeting. “‘That’s his group. They’re the best in the state, those are the people you want to beat,’ and he has continued that legacy throughout the time that – even when he was retired and that was for a short period of time.”
Then-YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson also remarked on Champagne’s winning character.
“Norm is also a mentor,” she said. “He was a teacher at Kofa High School when I met him and the thing that always made me chuckle about Norm was don’t even think about telling him no. You might as well just agree, let him tell you what to do and what he needs because it’s always the right thing for kids.
“And that is why Kofa High School has led the way in career and technical education with the district. That is why he has continued in this district; not because of his position but because of our students and the belief that he has in their future.”
Champagne accepted the recognition with gratitude and expressed that SkillsUSA is a cornerstone for many students’ educational journeys – something he takes pride in being a part of.
“I have come to understand the teacher’s greatest gift to the learner is helping students be motivated to think and know they have the skills to be successful,” Champagne said in a later interview. “Career and Technical Education allows me the opportunity to work with students from different backgrounds with different needs but all wanting success in life.”
