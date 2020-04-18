One of the most highly anticipated events in local education, the 33rd annual Yuma County Teacher of the Year banquet and award ceremony has been canceled due to social distancing directives implemented by the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We want everyone to know that we have not forgotten about Teacher of the Year,” said Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree. “We are being sensitive to social distancing and putting that process on hold with the intention of picking it up again.”
According to Tyree, the banquet’s committee—composed by the Education Foundation and Rotary Clubs of Yuma County—plan to “relaunch” the remainder of the awards’ interview process when schools resume in August, commemorating the return to campuses and traditional instruction by selecting and honoring a finalist from each category as well as an overall winner.
“When things get back to the point where we can continue with the interviews that we need to conduct to select our Teacher of the Year and category winners and can safely do that, that process will pick back up,” Tyree said. “Everyone is very hopeful that about the time the school year begins, things will be safe and return to normal. We think that’s a great time to announce the winner and category winners, because it will be the beginning of school and just a great time that everybody’s enthusiastic about. I think this will just give us a nice shot in the arm.”
In February, 56 educators were initially nominated for the 2020 Yuma County Teacher of the Year award. Following a series of interviews with a panel of community and rotary members, 12 were selected as semifinalists. It is from this pool of educators, representing the top three candidates in high school, intermediate/special area, middle/junior high and primary categories, that the finalists and overall Teacher of the Year will be named in the fall.