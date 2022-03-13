The Education Foundation of Yuma County is one step closer to announcing the Teacher of the Year honorees. After a round of virtual interviews involving over 50 nominees, a shortlist of 12 semifinalists has been announced this week. These semifinalists will be working on submitting essays, videos and photos until Friday, March 18. After that, in-person interviews will be held and winners announced at the Teacher of the Year and Education Foundation Hall of Fame Banquet in April.
For each of the five categories, which include Primary, Intermediate/Special Area, Junior High/Middle School, High School and College and University, three semifinalists have been named. One for each category will be considered an honoree and of all of them, the top-scorer will earn the prestige of being named Yuma’s Teacher of the Year.
The College and University category is handled separately from the other categories, so the announced semifinalists under consideration for Teacher of the Year 2022 include:
Primary (preschool – third grade)
- Lauren Arrington, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
- Lisa Garcia, Salida Del Sol Elementary
- Kaitlin Lopez, Cesar Chavez Elementary
Intermediate/Special Area (fourth – sixth grade and all special area elementary school teachers)
- Alejandra Allen, Gadsden Elementary
- Maria McClain, Ronald Reagan Elementary
- Tricia Severs, Alice Byrne Elementary
Junior High/Middle School (sixth – eighth grade)
- Stefanie Littlewood-Moody, Centennial Middle School
- Christina Navarro, Gila Vista Junior High School
- Vicki Peterson, Woodard Junior High School
High School (ninth – 12th grade)
- Christine Bulinski, Yuma High School
- Kristin Collins, Cibola High School
- Diego Moya, Vista High School