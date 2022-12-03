“Science is a lot of work but at the end, all the hard work pays off,” says Alfred Santos, a science teacher at Harvest Preparatory Academy.
But Santos is more than just a teacher of biology and earth science or a STEM program coordinator at Harvest. This year, he represents Yuma at the state level for receiving the honor of Teacher of the Year at the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI), which was held last month at the Phoenix Convention Center.
As part of the celebration – a 19-year tradition – the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority partnered to honor the future innovators of Arizona’s technology industry as well as the teachers who inspire them.
With Santos at the lead of a growing interest in STEM (science, technology, math and engineering) through HPA’s research club and successful guidance resulting in multiple students making it all the way to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the choice to award him was ultimately made.
“This year’s Future Innovator and Teacher of the Year winners showcase Arizona’s vibrant innovation ecosystem focusing on next-generation technologies,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are proud to help recognize these winners at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation.”
“The Governor’s Celebration of Innovation award winners represent the pinnacle of innovation and cutting-edge problem solving throughout the state,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Council and its foundation, SciTech Institute. “It was a pleasure to celebrate our winners, as well as the many outstanding finalists, at tonight’s awards show. Each year we are so proud to see how far Arizona has come as a leader in technology, science and STEM education.”
Per the Arizona Technology Council, the winners of “this prestigious annual award program represent the best of the best in Arizona’s technology, science and education ecosystem.” And not only that, Santos was also recently named High School Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Science Teachers Association.
His story didn’t begin in Arizona, however. It extends back to the Philippines, where he earned a bachelor’s of education in biology. After some years teaching, he participated in a foreign exchange to teach in Yuma, where he ended up at Harvest Prep and has since taught science for over five years.
Although his first year was “a culture shock,” he finds that he’s grown right alongside with his students and has been able to form strong connections with them because of that mutual growth.
“We do a lot of labs,” he said, reflecting on how much has changed. “I remember the first year I was here, there wasn’t much really cool equipment but as we progressed and students are doing really well, we actually received a $5,000 grant from Society for Science and we use that too. So right now we have incubators, a spectrophotometer, a melting point device and stuff that we never had access to before. But because of my students’ success, we have this access to that amazing equipment now.”
To cultivate that success, Santos explained that he’s very involved. He teaches biology and earth science but after school, he leads Research Club.
“That’s where we do all those fun science stuff; advanced research,” he said. “I have students applying for it and when they get selected, they get to work with me and other students. I even have students connected to mentors, like professionals in the field, to help them on doing their science project and get advice or suggestions.”
The key to that kind of success? “Motivating your students,” Santos said.
“I always tell my students their science research can be their ticket to college,” he continued. “I have students going to college on full scholarship, just like last year – free boarding, free tuition, free food and free laptop. I think students are getting more interested because they want to go to college for free, right? In the past like two days, I have one student being accepted to Ivy League schools for full scholarship as well.”
In addition to that work motivating students and encouraging scientific curiosity, Santos shared that he always tries to keep his classroom engaging by having students collaborate and share ideas, and even integrating music since they enjoy it so much.
Now having been honored for that work, the teacher is just happy to keep inspiring his students.
“I’m very proud,” he said. “... It’s not really about the final product of your project but how much you learn as you do the process of research – that’s what I always tell my students. Because at the end of the day, not all their experiments will become successful but they need to realize that it’s not the end result that matters. It’s the actual process. Even though the experiment is a failure, you still learn something from it.”
And beyond the classroom, Santos also hopes to advance access to STEM education for everyone. For example, he’s one of 84 U.S. teachers selected for an advocate program on better serving underrepresented groups in STEM.
“We train in Washington DC and then I collaborate with other teachers from different parts of the US on how to help underrepresented students in the field of STEM,” he said. “Like in my case, most of my students are Latino and Latinos are underrepresented in the field of STEM. And that’s actually one of my advocacy goals: To help those students experience and have equal opportunity to experience STEM.
“I think that’s one of the main problems because the reason why there’s huge under-representation in the field of STEM is not because they don’t want to do it. It’s just that they never had the experience of doing actual science, and that’s what I’m working towards.”
Recently, 14 of Santos’ students won awards at the Regional Southern Arizona Research Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF). Out of the top eight awards given, three students won regional awards and went on to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). HPA was also named a SARSEF Endorsed School.
“Harvest could not be prouder of this amazing young man, his students and the Harvest Science Team that he leads,” concluded Debi Ybarra, executive director of HPA.
As Teacher of the Year at GCOI, Santos has received a $1,500 cash award. He was selected by a committee independent of the Arizona Technology Council, with members of the Arizona Council of Engineering and Scientific Associations.
Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council and SciTeach Institute, summed up that Santos and the Future Innovators “represent the next generation of Arizona’s technology talent and the teachers who instill a great love for learning in our youth.”
