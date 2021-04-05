Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 99F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 92F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.