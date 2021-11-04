Yuma police say a 14-year-old male juvenile is responsible for social media threats referring to a possible school shooting to occur this week at Cibola High School.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, during the course of the investigation it was learned that the juvenile, who is a student at Cibola High School, did not intend to harm anyone.
“His sole intention was to get the school to close,” Franklin said.
The case will be forwarded to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for consideration of charges.
Tuesday night Yuma police began investigating an apparent threat made on social media referencing Cibola High School and a possible school shooting.
School officials were made aware of the threat at approximately 8:30 p.m. and announced later that same night that classes would be held on Wednesday.
