A teenager was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries after a vehicle accident Monday evening.
According to the Yuma Police Department, a 32-year-old woman with three passengers – ages 12, 9 and 1 ½ – was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street in a gray Toyota Highlander.
The driver allegedly failed to stop for the red light at Avenue A, and collided with a 1997 gold Ford Explorer going northbound on Avenue A, YPD said.
The Explorer’s driver, a 17-year-old male, was not wearing his seatbelt, YPD said, and was ejected from the Explorer.
The collision happened at 6:10 p.m., YPD said.
Four people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with varying degrees of injuries. The 17-year-old was flown to Phoenix with severe injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, YPD said.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous