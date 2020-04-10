The 18-year-old man shot to death early Tuesday morning was identified by Yuma police on Thursday as Isaiah Baker.
Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects who were involved.
The shooting happened about 2:44 a.m. in the 300 block of South 9th Avenue.
According to the Yuma Poilce Department, officers responded to the location for a report of shots fired.
When officers got to the scene they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the men, who was 22-years-old, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
The second man, who has now been identified as Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is still under investigation and Yuma police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.