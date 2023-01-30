One person is in custody after Gila Ridge High School was placed into lockdown Monday morning, along with other schools in the area, after gunshots were reportedly heard in the parking lot.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department said that officers responded to the school, located at 7150 E. 24th St., at approximately 8:22 a.m., but could not find any evidence that a gun had been used.
“We believe whoever reported the shots being fired, because that is what they thought they heard, but during our investigation we couldn’t confirm that is what happened,” Franklin said.
Yuma Union High School District Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten added that there was never any danger on campus for any of the school’s students.
“At no time was there any active shooter situation,” Patten said. “There was no one on campus who was trying to cause harm to a large group of individuals.”
When officers arrived on scene, they found two students who had been injured as a result of a physical altercation, not by gunshot wounds.
“It was reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect fled the scene on foot,” Franklin said. “We were also informed that a vehicle could have been involved.”
Yuma police officers, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies, immediately began canvassing the area in search of the suspect and several other schools in the vicinity were also placed on lockdown.
One suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile who is a student at the school, was later located off campus near the railroad tracks and taken into custody. He was later booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center.
“We are confident that only one suspect fled the scene,” Franklin said.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Western College Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals and the Department of Public Safety assisted YPD during the incident.
Yuma police officers remained on scene afterwards to direct traffic as students were released for the day.
“The partnership that we have with them, in these unfortunate situations, continues to be a strong point,” Patten said. “They have been awesome in terms of providing support that is needed.”
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.