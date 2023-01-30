One person is in custody after Gila Ridge High School was placed into lockdown Monday morning, along with other schools in the area, after gunshots were reportedly heard in the parking lot.

Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department said that officers responded to the school, located at 7150 E. 24th St., at approximately 8:22 a.m., but could not find any evidence that a gun had been used.

