Teen Night: Vaccine clinic to host special evening for young people Friday

To encourage young people to receive the critical protection of the COVID-19 vaccine, Yuma’s state-supported vaccine clinic is inviting those aged 16 or 17 to a special Teen Night this Friday.
Teen Night will run 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The special event will feature music and raffles, with $20 gift cards raffled off every 15 minutes and an Apple Watch given away as a grand prize.
Yuma Regional Medical Center, which manages the state-supported vaccine site, envisions Teen Night as a way to reach out to teens ages 16 and 17. They represent a special demographic that is old enough to receive the Pfizer vaccine, yet too young to receive the vaccine without the presence of a parent or legal guardian, YRMC stated in a press release.
Organizers also hope that the evening hours are more convenient for working parents, who may bring younger children to Teen Night if doing so would be more convenient for families.
As an added convenience, no appointments will be necessary for anyone attending Teen Night. Anyone wanting a vaccine will need to show a photo identification. School IDs will be accepted.
Teens’ eligible family members may also receive their vaccine that evening if they would like.
As an added benefit, a pediatrician will be on site during Teen Night to answer any questions.
For the general public, appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening.
Like all vaccinations offered at the Civic Center, the Teen Night vaccine will be given free of charge.
Organizers say they will be able to accommodate about 250 vaccinations an hour that evening.
For everyone ages 16 and up, the vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The clinic represents a collaboration between YRMC, Yuma County Health Department, City of Yuma and the Arizona Department of Health Services,
Through this partnership, the clinic is able to administer more than 1,000 doses per day.
Walk-in vaccinations are now accepted, although appointments may still be preferred by anyone needing a more exact scheduling. Anyone wanting to make an appointment may be so by visiting www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201.