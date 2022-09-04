Teen pregnancy on decline in Yuma County: Change attributed to increased education, access to healthcare

Teen pregnancy in Yuma County is still higher than the state average, but it’s decreased significantly since 2009, from 16.1 pregnancies per thousand in females ages 10-17 in 2009 to 5.3 per thousand in 2019.

 Graph Courtesy of YRMC

Teen pregnancy is on the decline in Yuma County. From 2005 to 2019, the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) reports that the number of pregnancies in females ages 10 to 19 in Yuma County has decreased by 54%.

Health professionals in the district and the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) aren’t surprised, however: they attribute the change to increased education and access to healthcare.

