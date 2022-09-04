Teen pregnancy on decline in Yuma County: Change attributed to increased education, access to healthcare

Teen pregnancy is on the decline in Yuma County. From 2005 to 2019, the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) reports that the number of pregnancies in females ages 10 to 19 in Yuma County has decreased by 54%.
Health professionals in the district and the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) aren’t surprised, however: they attribute the change to increased education and access to healthcare.
Additional figures from YCPHSD show that Yuma’s rate was at 37 per 1,000 in 2005 compared with the state’s 32.7. The most recent numbers from 2019 place Yuma at 15.9 per 1,000 and Arizona at 11.9. The district identified a noticeable decrease within the last seven years specifically, leaving Yuma County as the county with the third highest rate in the state after La Paz and Gila.
When comparing data from the Arizona Department of Health Services from 2009-2019 for teenagers between the ages of 10 and 17, however, Yuma County has come down from 16.1 per 1,000 to 5.3.
“The chance of a teenage pregnancy in the United States has been declining over the past 30 years,” said Nader Haddad, an obstetrician-gynecologist at YRMC. “It was around 17 per 1,000 and has gone down to around 14 per 1,000 ... Certain communities have more decline in teenage pregnancy compared to the others: Yuma is actually one of the communities that has a better decline in teenage pregnancies.
“When it comes to race, between the Hispanics and the whites, it’s almost the same which is right around 5% … You can see the statistics that we got from the health department; it’s hovering right around 5 so I think we have done good work, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Haddad has been practicing ob-gyn in Yuma for 13 years. In his experience – as well as that of his wife, Dr. Dania Sweidan, a fellow ob-gyn – the number of pregnant teens coming in has decreased but the number of teens coming in with their parents to seek preventive care has increased.
“I mean, I remember my youngest patient – which I’ve probably seen her like 10 years ago – was pregnant right around 11 years old,” Haddad said. “I think over the past few years, my youngest one was probably 17.”
Haddad has observed a shift in the reasons teenagers seek care. In his view, people’s attitudes have shifted significantly.
“Not only are teenagers seeking sexual health counseling and contraceptive counseling and all of that, it’s their parents bringing them to the clinic,” he said. “They’re being more open-minded about it and I see it in my clinic all the time: parents bringing their kids for contraception and kids who have not even been sexually active. So they have the conversation with the doctor. They know that there are options, which is really good that they’re talking about it before it happens and not having to deal with it after it happens.
“I think there is a great shift in the way parents are looking at it and they’re being more proactive and bringing their kids, introducing them, telling them, ‘We understand that sex is a part of life; we just want you to be safe and we just want you to not get pregnant, which can interfere with your future projects and future plans.’ So parents are also doing a great job making sure that their kids are introduced to sexual health counseling and contraception.”
Haddad explained that the widespread use of birth control – specifically long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) – is one of the most obvious reasons for the decrease in teen pregnancy.
“There are things like the implant, the IUD, the injection, the Depo-Provera,” he said. “Using LARC has really exploded over the past 10 years. I remember when I started studying ob-gyn back in 2005, the classic teaching was somebody who has never been pregnant cannot get an IUD. But that is not anymore, the classic teaching. Now anyone can get an IUD. So just that change by itself now opened the window to a lot of those teenagers to get IUDs, which is one of the most efficient ways of preventing pregnancy.”
Haddad noted that the American College of Ob-Gyn generally thinks the introduction and ease of access to LARC is making a huge difference, and he agrees.
“I think that’s one of the most important things, is there is increased use of long-acting contraception, there’s generally improved access to contraception,” he said. “In some of the states, they’re allowing contraception as over the counter. As far as I know in Arizona, we do not do that yet, but hopefully at one point we will be able to do oral contraceptive pills as over the counter because that will also improve access to those medications.”
While contraceptives are not over the counter in Arizona, Haddad did state that minors can still see an ob-gyn to receive contraception without parental consent.
The reasons for contraception are plentiful. Haddad mentioned teenagers are impacted socially and medically when they become pregnant.
“A lot of the moms who get pregnant when they’re 15, 16 years old, they have a very high chance of being a school dropout – sometimes as high as 40%,” he said. “A lot of them, even if they continue to be in school, they tend to underachieve; maybe not get a degree, maybe not go to college. It becomes really problematic for their education.
“And it’s pretty understandable. If you’re 16 or 17 years old and you have a baby at home, there is great social impact on cost because most of those teenage moms cannot afford (caring for a baby) and now they have to rely on the help of their parents. It creates a big strain on the finance of the family in general.”
Haddad also cited increased exposure to STDs and substance abuse as other social implications, but the medical ones may concern parents too.
“In ob-gyn, we have found that teenage pregnancy is associated with higher risk of certain conditions like preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure in pregnancy. There is high risk of preterm labor. There is also higher risk to the newborn of low birth weight, which has its own set of complications. Even in general, the newborn of a teenage mom has higher chances of other issues, from respiratory illnesses to (gastrointestinal) diseases and more.”
Haddad expressed that it used to be thought of as cool to be a pregnant teen, but he’s seen teen attitudes change.
“It’s also been evident in a lot of the statistics that less teens are having sex in general; they’re abstaining more from sex,” he said “Their first sexual encounter is happening at a later age, they’re using more birth control. And I personally think social media is playing a positive role because a lot of kids used to use pregnancy to look cool and now it’s not.
“... And I think social media has also educated kids on what they can do, educating them on how to stand up for themselves, how to say no.”
Even changing attitudes about gender and sexuality may be playing a hand in decreasing teen pregnancies. Haddad expressed that more youth becoming comfortable with their orientations has decreased the need to prove anything.
To keep teen pregnancy on the decline, he recommends increasing access to health care.
“Definitely we need to continue to push towards increased access to health care,” he said. “That’s a very important thing, especially in a border community like our community. It’s really important that we increase access to health care and improve access to contraception, even long-term contraception. We’ve made a big difference in the past five years where AHCCCS, which is the state insurance, was not covering the implant and we kept pushing for it and now it’s covered by AHCCCS.”
Additionally, Haddad recommends that parents and teens make it a normal part of daily life to seek help and talk with a doctor.
“The more we talk about it, I think we will push towards the decline in teenage pregnancy,” he said. “In YRMC, we have an amazing system of ob-gyn primary care providers that are all comfortable doing birth control counseling, (providing) long-term contraception. The health department does a great job also. The Regional Center for Border Health, which is in south county, basically is doing a great job expanding care to Somerton and San Luis. That’s where people need to go and I think it is important to not just continue educating teens, but continue educating parents to come over with your kids, seek help with them and just talk about it.”
Gloria Coronado, a program manager for the health promotions division at YCPHSD, concurs on the importance of education. In her position, she oversees the county health department’s teen pregnancy prevention program, which focuses on offering curriculum for parents and youth.
Historically, YCPHSD collaborated with county schools and parents to offer opt-in programming that’s evidence-based, medically accurate, age-appropriate and taught by trained health educators. Coronado clarified that the programming teaches decision-making, problem-solving and refusal skills: “all of those skills that any youth will need to make informed decisions in order for them to stay safe and healthy.”
New Arizona statutes require curriculum with any sex education component to be brought before governing board approval so even though the programs hadn’t changed, they still needed to be reviewed and considered like new this past academic year. Coronado was surprised by the public reaction to the curricula, but she figures there may have been confusion about the programming seeming new when it wasn’t.
“When we were at the schools, we were complementing what the kids were learning overall because it has to do with not only the health standards, but it can actually transfer over to other educational standards that they learn,” she said. “... All of those skills that they learned are transferable to other areas in their life to avoid any risky behavior.”
The curricula offered by the department promotes youth to start conversations with their parents; emphasis is placed on discussing topics of life and health at home. Even though the programs are no longer offered in county schools, they’re still available to Yuma County families.
“The most important thing is that it’s an opt-in program so we’re shifting the way we are going to do our program by reaching out to different groups, youth groups or our parents that want to have their kids learn this information,” Coronado said. “So that’s how we’re gonna continue offering our services.”
Why continue to offer the services? Coronado asserts that they contribute to the efforts to reduce teen pregnancy.
“I definitely believe that our program was contributing to these efforts,” she said. “Not only because we are providing medically-accurate information within our curriculum components, but like I mentioned, we do offer other critical skills that kids can not only learn but have time to practice and reflect on during our teaching. So I think it’s much more than just talking about medically-accurate information.
“There’s sections in our curriculum in all those that we teach that we talk about decision-making and refusal skills. So I think we are contributing to the decreased teen pregnancy rate within our community and the state because of programs such as this. Again, we’re not standalone; I think it’s a collaboration and that’s important – each of the different sectors contribute to the teen pregnancy rate.”
For families interested in accessing material from YCPHSD’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, they can contact the department at (928) 317-4550. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3pRXwG8.
