Teenage female arrested in fentanyl bust

A 17-year-old female was arrested by Yuma police officers on Wednesday after she admitted to being in possession of narcotics, according to information provided by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Sam Pavlak, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was taken into custody at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Greyhound bus stop, which is located in the 1200 block of Castle Dome Avenue.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) assisted with the investigation. The juvenile was found in possession of a bag containing three packages of blue M30 pills.
At this time, the pills are believed to be counterfeit and contain fentanyl. The combined weight of the packages of pills was approximately 1,082 grams with an estimated street value of $108,200.00 dollars.
Charges of transportation of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia are being sought against the juvenile.
The (YCNTF) is a multi-agency task force comprised of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
