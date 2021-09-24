A 17-year-old teenage boy was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to his parents early Thursday morning after he crashed his car into a ditch while trying to flee from Yuma police officers.
According to Officer Christina Fernandez, at about 1:28 a.m. officers responded to the 5200 block of 32nd Street for a report of a vehicle collision with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old male collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by a 25-year-old male.
The driver of the Honda was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Silverado was taken for evaluation.
Fernandez said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the collision.
While officers were investigating the initial crash, a 2014 Nissan Sentra drove through the accident scene, nearly hitting the vehicle and officers.
As the Nissan attempted to flee the scene, the 17-year-old driver crashed the car into a ditch, disabling the vehicle.
The name of the 17-year-old is not being released because he is a minor.
These cases are still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about these cases is asked to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
